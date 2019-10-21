These 20 Tragic Facts Surfaced After Prince’s Death – And They Might Bring A Tear To Your Eye

Prince wasn’t just a pop star – some say he was the greatest musician of the last century. He shredded his guitar and penned iconic tunes, such as “When Doves Cry,” “Purple Rain” and “Raspberry Beret.” But behind his superstar exterior, the singer craved privacy. So, when he died in 2016, he did so shrouded in the secrecy he had created around himself. That’s why the following facts about him and his death have just now come to light.
1. Prince loved to cook… Especially eggs
After the star’s death, some of his close friends sat down with GQ magazine in 2016 to share their best stories about him. Rapper and dancer Cat Glover revealed, “Prince was never an eater. He would usually smell his food. Literally. I never really seen Prince eat.” But Glover had seen the superstar cook.