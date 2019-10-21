These 20 Tragic Facts Surfaced After Prince’s Death – And They Might Bring A Tear To Your Eye

Prince wasn’t just a pop star – some say he was the greatest musician of the last century. He shredded his guitar and penned iconic tunes, such as “When Doves Cry,” “Purple Rain” and “Raspberry Beret.” But behind his superstar exterior, the singer craved privacy. So, when he died in 2016, he did so shrouded in the secrecy he had created around himself. That’s why the following facts about him and his death have just now come to light.

