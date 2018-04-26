Travis Scott Threw A Party For His Newborn Daughter – And The Flowers Alone Cost Over $7K

ADVERTISEMENT

Hip-hop superstars are renowned for splashing their cash on the high-life party scene. But Missouri rapper and producer Travis Scott’s reported spending spree for a bash in April 2018 was a little different. Apparently, the partner of Kylie Jenner picked up the florist’s tab for the centerpieces, which took pride of place at a family celebration for the couple’s two-month-old-daughter. The Grammy-nominated artist may not have splurged on Courvoisier and Cristal, but the reputed price tag of more than $7,000 was indicative of a heavy-duty champagne lifestyle.

Born Jacques Webster in Houston, Texas, in 1992, but raised in Missouri City, Scott began his hip-hop career as a producer. He first showcased his rap talents in duos The Graduates and The Classmates while at the University of Texas in San Antonio, but eventually dropped out of college to pursue his musical dreams. After months of to-ing and fro-ing between New York, Houston and Los Angeles, Scott eventually settled in the City of Angels. It would be here that he met his most important collaborators – both professionally and personally…

After connecting with Kanye West and T.I., Scott landed an in-house producer role at GOOD Music, guesting on the label’s 2012 sampler, Cruel Summer. Featuring contributions from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and Toro y Moi, Scott’s first mixtape, Owl Pharaoh, eventually arrived in 2013. The compilation went on to pick up a Best Mixtape nomination at the BET Hip Hop Awards later that same year.

