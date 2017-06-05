The Truth Behind Richard Simmons’ Disappearance May Have Finally Been Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

He was once the flamboyant king of keeping fit, but Richard Simmons has spent the past three years out of the limelight. Now, with fans worried about his own health, shocking new details have emerged that may explain his mysterious absence. What’s more, the news may not put his followers at ease.

Although we know him for his exuberant nature and fondness for fighting fat, Richard Simmons wasn’t always so healthy. Indeed, as a child, the future star was out of shape and even struggled with obesity. Moreover, medication and established weight-loss programs did little to decrease his size. As a result, he began his adult life at a whopping 268 lbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although his frame found him work in films such as 1969’s Fellini Satyricon, Simmons knew he needed to change. So, at the urging of a concerned friend, the future health guru made one last bid to lose weight. Consequently, he underwent an arduous crash-course of diet and exercise. As a result, he lost an astounding 112 lbs in two-and-a-half months.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT