He was once the flamboyant king of keeping fit, but Richard Simmons has spent the past three years out of the limelight. Now, with fans worried about his own health, shocking new details have emerged that may explain his mysterious absence. What’s more, the news may not put his followers at ease.
Although we know him for his exuberant nature and fondness for fighting fat, Richard Simmons wasn’t always so healthy. Indeed, as a child, the future star was out of shape and even struggled with obesity. Moreover, medication and established weight-loss programs did little to decrease his size. As a result, he began his adult life at a whopping 268 lbs.
Although his frame found him work in films such as 1969’s Fellini Satyricon, Simmons knew he needed to change. So, at the urging of a concerned friend, the future health guru made one last bid to lose weight. Consequently, he underwent an arduous crash-course of diet and exercise. As a result, he lost an astounding 112 lbs in two-and-a-half months.
-
The Truth Behind Richard Simmons’ Disappearance May Have Finally Been Revealed
-
A Photographer Has Exposed What It’s Like Inside A Brutal Clinic That Tries To “Cure” Homosexuality
-
When These Identical Triplets Discovered Their DNA Was Different, Tests Revealed An Unsettling Truth
-
This ’60s Child Star Says He’s Paris Jackson’s Biological Father
-
Prince William Made This Promise To Princess Diana Before She Died, And It’s Heartwrenching
-
When This Teen Awoke After A Night Of Partying, She Was Met By A Horrifying Scene In The Bathroom
-
20 Actors Who Almost Turned Down Roles That Made Them Megastars
-
Workers Thought They’d Found A Muddy Puppy. But They Cleaned It Off And Got The Cutest Surprise
-
These WWF Investigators Found 300 Dead Reindeer – And When They Looked Closer Their Stomachs Turned
-
35 Years After Being Dumped Like Trash As A Baby, She Found Out She Knew Her Birth Mom All Along
-
This Woman Drank Only Water For 7 Days, And You’ll Be Amazed By How Her Body Changed
-
This New Mom Died Days After Noticing A Mark On Her Body. Now Her Family Have Sent Out A Warning