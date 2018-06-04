Seal Has Been Plagued By Rumors About His Scars – But Here’s The Truth Behind How He Acquired Them

ADVERTISEMENT

World-renowned musician Seal has shifted more than 20 million records across the globe, won four Grammys and scored a US number one. But he’s renowned for his facial scars as well as his musical achievements. Here’s a look at how the acclaimed singer actually acquired them.

Born in Paddington, London, in 1963 to a Brazilian father and Nigerian mother, Seal grew up in foster care. After studying architecture, he took several different jobs while also performing at various local bars. After spells in a Thailand blues band and British funk outfit Push, he met Adamski, a producer who would help to change his life forever.

The pair’s 1990 collaboration, “Killer”, topped the UK charts and landed Seal a solo deal with ZTT Records. His 1991 eponymous debut album, produced by Trevor Horn, featured a new version of his breakthrough hit and the transatlantic Top 10 single “Crazy”. In 1992 Seal became the first artist to win three BRIT Awards in the same year: Best British Male, Video and Album.

