TV Star Stephen Amell Gave A Gift To A Girl With Cancer, But A Year Later She Gave It Back To Him

One of the biggest dreams a child can have is meeting their heroes. Youngster Sarah would doubtless attest to that, as she spoke to TV star Stephen Amell at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2017. And after she told Amell that she was fighting cancer, the actor made Sarah a deal and handed over a special gift.

A resident of High Desert, California, Sarah was a frequent visitor at the annual Comic-Con event in San Diego. Each summer, fans from across the world are given the chance to meet their big-screen heroes while also enjoying exclusive first looks at future releases. In 2017, though, Sarah had her eye on one panel in particular.

Like a lot of people at Comic-Con, Sarah was cosplaying as one of her favorite characters. In this case, she was dressed up as the Green Arrow, a DC Comics character who’s grown in popularity in recent years thanks to actor Stephen Amell.

