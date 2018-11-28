20 Awesome Vintage Photos Of Celebrity Weddings From The 20th Century

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities sometimes lead wild and complicated lives, so it’s perhaps no surprise that many celeb marriages are relatively short-lived. But what they lose in longevity, they make up for in glamor and excitement. For better or worse, the following vintage photos of 20 famous weddings from the 20th century capture those iconic moments when two stars tied the knot…

20. George Harrison and Patti Boyd, 1965

Former Beatle George Harrison married Patti Boyd at the zenith of Beatlemania – an era she subsequently described as “terrifying.” In a 2018 Harper’s Bazaar interview with Taylor Swift, Boyd described being assaulted by female Beatles fans at a concert in London. But despite the pressures of fame, their marriage lasted 11 years. Boyd is said to have inspired both “I Need You” and “Something” by the Beatles. After divorcing Harrison, she went on to marry Eric Clapton.

19. Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim, 1965

Film-maker Roger Vadim and actress Jane Fonda tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony at a Las Vegas hotel. However, Vadim was a notorious philanderer, and he soon pressed Fonda into indulging in his promiscuous, swinging lifestyle. “Jealousy is bourgeois,” he reportedly told her. He was also a gambling addict. Nonetheless, their marriage endured for eight years, which is longer than many Hollywood unions.

