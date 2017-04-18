20 Surprising Things About Kylie Jenner That Prove There’s More To Her Than You Think

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner, youngest daughter of the world famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, is a headline-grabber like no other. Barely a day goes by without another of her exploits being detailed in the media for everyone to see, or explained in her own words on the family’s hit reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. And yet when the cameras finally turn off she’s a normal person with both good qualities and bad ones, just like the rest of us.

20. She has a controversial pout

In 2015 a 17-year-old Kylie Jenner revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she had been getting lip fillers to keep her famous pout looking good. The revelation caused a bit of a stir. Indeed, many commentators said she was way too young to be getting any cosmetic enhancements.

19. Her official calendar got her birthday wrong

Kylie’s extremely NSFW 2017 calendar was a hit for obvious reasons, but it wasn’t very accurate when it came to actual dates. The calendar listed her birthday as August 20, when every Jenner fan knows her birthday is actually August 10. D’oh!

