20 Surreal Snaps Of Actors Just Chilling In Their Characters’ Costumes

Few things can break a film’s spell faster than a photo of an actor just hanging out in an iconic costume. But it can also bring out a different kind of movie magic: knowing that the actor was having as much fun shooting the film as you had watching it. These 20 behind-the-scenes images show a raft of famous characters in a very different light.

20. Sissy Spacek as Carrie in Carrie

The 1976 Brian De Palma movie Carrie is by no means a happy story. The title character is abused, picked on, has a bucket of pig’s blood dumped on her and eventually ends up murdering countless people by using her telepathic powers. But at least Sissy Spacek, who became famous thanks to the title role, seemed to enjoy herself on the set. And well she might have, because she later received an Academy Award nomination for her performance.

19. Kirsten Dunst as Marie Antoinette in Marie Antoinette

Wait, they definitely didn’t have laptops in the 18th century… did they? If you look at this picture of Kirsten Dunst on set, it almost seems like they did. But Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette was deliberately designed to be anachronistic and capture the time the movie was made – 2006 – rather than the era in which Antoinette actually lived. So even though no laptops feature in the movie, it kinda makes sense for one to be there.

