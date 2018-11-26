20 Wild Animals That Celebrities Were Actually Crazy Enough To Keep As Pets

ADVERTISEMENT

Exotic pet ownership is on the rise in the U.S. People desire something individual and exciting for an animal companion, but sometimes take on the pet without considering its needs – or even the law. There are success stories regarding exotic pets, of course, but to do it right takes work. These 20 celebrities all had a shot at doing that work, but sometimes there were unexpected or even tragic consequences.

20. Kirstie Alley – lemurs

Kirstie Alley owns lemurs, but she’s willing to take on the difficulties of looking after such pets. And she only started keeping them because she knew the climate of L.A, where she lives, could accommodate them. Alley also pays for a lemur-keeper. “I actually have a full-time animal caretaker. It’s just on my payroll!” she told People in 2016. And perhaps even more importantly, she’s warned the public against irresponsible pet ownership.

19. Justin Bieber – capuchin monkey

The tale of Justin Bieber’s capuchin monkey is a sad one. Bieber took ownership of the animal, called OG Mally, back in 2013 – he was apparently a present from a family friend. But when the singer took him to Germany, the animal was confiscated, and reportedly Bieber never provided the correct papers to retrieve him. Now Mally lives in a zoo, but according to keepers who spoke to babe.net in 2018, the monkey “still has issues speaking the capuchin language.”

