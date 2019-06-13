These Twins Played An Adorable Baby In Friends, But Now They’re In A Truly Terrifying Movie

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready to feel old? Friends baby actors Noelle and Cali Sheldon are now 16. Yep, they’re old enough to drive. And they’re also old enough to appear in movies and understand what’s going on. In 2019 the sisters popped up in one of the biggest horror movies of the year, giving Friends fans a chance to see what they look like now.

The horror film in question is Jordan Peele’s Us. It’s the director’s twisty follow-up to the smash hit Get Out. Currently, the movie stands at 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning it has almost universal critical acclaim. And it tells the terrifying story of a vacationing family menaced by mysterious, apparently evil, doppelgangers.

As well as Noelle and Cali, the film features many acclaimed actors, including Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke. The twins probably couldn’t have asked for a better introduction into the world of grown-up acting. So how did they find the experience, and how did they decide to continue the career they began as babies?

