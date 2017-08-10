Most women are nervous before their wedding day, but for Diana Spencer things were on a whole other level. She wasn’t an ordinary woman, and she wasn’t marrying an ordinary man. Indeed, her engagement to Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had sent the whole country into a frenzy. There was absolutely no room for second thoughts. But only now, 20 years after her death, has the world found out what she actually had to say for herself that day.
Everyone knows the tragic story of Diana, Princess of Wales. She married at a young age to a man who was in love with somebody else. She tried to make the best of her marriage, but failed. And just as she was recovering from her traumatic divorce and the resulting media circus, she was tragically killed in a car crash.
Diana had been riding in the car with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. He, too, lost his life in the accident, as did the driver of the car. But although there’s every possibility that Diana may have one day married Fayed had fate been kinder, he was far from the only significant man in her life. For much of her adult life, Diana had lived in the shadow of the Prince of Wales.
-
Experts Say There Are Dimes Out There Each Worth $1.9 Million, And This Is How You Can Spot Them.
-
His Wife Passed Away Hours After Having Their Baby. Then Instinct Told Him To Log Into His Blog
-
He Thought His Wife Would Never Speak. Then She Said, “Don’t Ever Let Them Do That To Me Again”
-
Just Hours After Her Husband Died From ALS, This Woman Got A Call That Left Her Trembling In Shock
-
Two Decades After Diana’s Death, A Recording Has Emerged Of Her Saying Four Disturbing Words
-
These 84-Year-Old Twins Were Kicked Out Of Their Home. Then Their Neighbors Found Out Who They Are
-
When A Shed Collapsed On This Father’s Head, His Kids Reacted In The Most Incredible Way
-
Some Journalists Were Looking On Facebook When They Found This Woman’s Horrific Request
-
The Suspect’s Mom Laughed As She Was Sentenced For A Deadly DUI – So The Judge Took Immediate Action
-
Two Years After This Dog Ran Away, He Heard His Master’s Voice, And His Reaction Stunned Everyone
-
He Went For A Final Surf After Proposing. Then Rescuers Pulled His Lifeless Body From The Waves.
-
If One Of These Repulsive Things Bursts Out Of Its Egg Sac In Your Garden, The Key Is Not To Panic