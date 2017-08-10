Two Decades After Diana’s Death, A Recording Has Emerged Of Her Saying Four Disturbing Words

ADVERTISEMENT

Most women are nervous before their wedding day, but for Diana Spencer things were on a whole other level. She wasn’t an ordinary woman, and she wasn’t marrying an ordinary man. Indeed, her engagement to Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had sent the whole country into a frenzy. There was absolutely no room for second thoughts. But only now, 20 years after her death, has the world found out what she actually had to say for herself that day.

Everyone knows the tragic story of Diana, Princess of Wales. She married at a young age to a man who was in love with somebody else. She tried to make the best of her marriage, but failed. And just as she was recovering from her traumatic divorce and the resulting media circus, she was tragically killed in a car crash.

Diana had been riding in the car with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. He, too, lost his life in the accident, as did the driver of the car. But although there’s every possibility that Diana may have one day married Fayed had fate been kinder, he was far from the only significant man in her life. For much of her adult life, Diana had lived in the shadow of the Prince of Wales.

