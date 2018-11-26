Vanessa Marcil Has Claimed That Brian Austin Green Rejected Her Son And Left Him Totally Heartbroken

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa Marcil says she tried to stay on friendly terms with her ex Brian Austin Green following their break-up. But things eventually turned sour between the former couple. And now, the actress has made the shocking claim that Green has cut their son Kass out of his life – and left Kass crushed in the process.

On October 15, 1968, Marcil was born in Indio, California. She got her breakthrough role in 1992 as Brenda Barrett on the soap opera General Hospital. The actress starred in the show on and off until 2013.

Marcil also appeared opposite Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage in 1996 movie The Rock. Two years later, she landed the part of Gina Kincaid on Beverly Hills, 90210. It was there that she met Green, who portrayed David Silver on the show for its entire run.

