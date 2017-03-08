This Vanity Fair Photo Has Had Critics Questioning Whether Emma Watson Is Really A Feminist

ADVERTISEMENT

Most actresses do photo shoots without too much controversy involved. They pose, the camera clicks, and the fans hit “like” when the pictures appear on social media. However, when Emma Watson did a photo shoot for Vanity Fair in March 2017, the response wasn’t what she expected. Suddenly, critics and regular folk alike were posing a very difficult question to her.

Watson entered into the world of fame and fortune at a very early age. In fact, she was just ten when she was cast as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise. By the time the first film had grossed almost $975 million at the box office, she’d become a household name.

Along with her co-stars, she grew up in the public eye. Any child star will tell you that’s not an easy thing to do, but Watson pulled it off with aplomb. She was never involved in any scandals and her parents were always supportive of her. Indeed, she grew up into a mature and intelligent young woman.

