There Is A Very Special Meaning Behind The Blankets Knitted For The Royal Babies

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince William and Kate Middleton have introduced each of their children to the world outside St. Mary’s Hospital in London. And the three babies have all been wrapped in a knitted white shawl while making their debut. While the blankets may look simple, it turns out that there’s a sentimental reason behind them.

Prince William, 35, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 36, welcomed their third child on April 23, 2018. They had revealed on September 4, 2017, that they were expecting another baby. And just like his brother and sister, their new son was born at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news was announced in a statement by Kensington Palace. “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” it said. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT