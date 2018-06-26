When Victoria Beckham Attended Harry And Meghan’s Wedding, Her Appearance Took The Internet By Storm

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the celebrity attendees at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding were Victoria and David Beckham. The fashion designer and the football player looked impeccable in their fabulous outfits… but not everyone was impressed, it seemed. The way Victoria looked kicked off a serious amount of debate and discussion on the internet.

Victoria Beckham was, of course, one of the Spice Girls. She shot to fame in the 90s with the iconic girl band and hasn’t been out of the spotlight since. And as “Posh Spice” she got to mingle with British royalty. In May 1997 she and the other Spices met Prince Charles at a royal gala and partied with him in a highly publicized event.

The fashion icon met Prince Harry back then as well. In November 1997, Prince Charles arranged a meeting between the Spice Girls and the then-13-year-old prince in South Africa. That meeting would mark the beginning of a genuine connection, it seemed. BBC News observed at the time that Harry “cut a fragile little figure as he watched his father kiss each of them… but the girls were quick to include him in the fun.”

