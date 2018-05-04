Victoria Swarovski Wore A Beautiful Gown On Her Wedding Day – And The Dress Cost Over $1 Million

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2017, Austrian singer Victoria Swarovski wed German financier Werner Mürz in a lavishly indulgent three-day celebration in Italy. From the welcome at a luxury spa resort, through to the cathedral wedding and fireworks display, and then the wedding brunch at an exclusive beach club, no expense was spared that weekend. Understandably, given the bride’s last name. If it sounds familiar, that’s because Victoria is the heiress to the fortune amassed by the world-famous Austrian crystal company Swarovski. And this fact shone out on and around the big day. In fact, the dress that the 23-year-old wore to tie the knot with her 40-something investor suitor cost a fortune just by itself. The garment, which reputedly cost worth more than $1 million, was so dazzlingly beautiful that people wanted to know more.

Indeed, the bride was being given away by her father, Paul Swarovski, which makes her very much part of the crystal-producing Swarovski dynasty. The family firm has been amazingly successful, bringing in billions every year, and has made its owners wildly rich. There are 2,200 Swarovski retail outlets across the globe, and the company’s fortune is partly maintained by partnerships with high-profile fashion brands, such as Armani, Prada and Victoria’s Secret.

And while Victoria Swarovski may be relatively unknown in the States, in Europe she is widely recognized as a popular singer. Domiciled in Germany, at 15 she became the youngest person in that country to ever receive a record deal with Sony. In 2010 she hit big with a German-language version of “There’s a Place For Us”, the theme song to the Disney movie The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

