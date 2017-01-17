The year is 1982, and filming is taking place on Return of the Jedi. Among the movie’s stars is Carrie Fisher, an actress who’s already cemented her place in sci-fi history. Plus, a promotional photo shoot for Rolling Stone shows off just how attractive she is in a gold bikini. But, back then, little did Fisher know that she’d end up being remembered for much more than that. Now that Star Wars fans are coming to terms with her absence, though, here’s a look back at the filming of Jedi and a reminder of how much Fisher meant to the franchise.
And certainly Fisher was one of the most important people on the Star Wars sets by the time Return of the Jedi rolled around. Her character, Princess Leia, was not only the most prominent female character in the franchise but a major draw for fans, too. Still, one question remained before the script for Jedi was done and dusted. What should Leia do in the third instalment?
Fisher, for her part, had some tongue-in-cheek thoughts on the matter. In the 2013 book The Making of Return of the Jedi, it’s revealed she asked George Lucas to give Leia “some sort of a drinking problem.” After all, her character had suffered so much loss throughout the movies.
When This Golden Retriever Was Cruelly Dumped, Vets Recoiled In Horror At His Huge Growth
20 Things About Tiffany Trump That The Donald Doesn’t Want You To Know
Four Teens Tortured A Tiny Puppy And Set Him On Fire – But They Didn’t Break His Loving Spirit
After Suffering Years Of Abuse, This Brave Mom Saw A Tornado-Hit House And Did Something Astonishing
The Reason This Woman From The Wild West Had A Tattoo On Her Face Is Frankly Chilling
20 Animals That Not Even Chuck Norris Would Dare To Mess With
Scientists Looked Into The DNA Of This Remote Pacific Tribe, And They Were Stunned At What They Found
20 Epic Fails Made By Employees Who Literally Had One Job To Do
This Ripped 8-Year-Old Looked Like A Miniature Bodybuilder. But 16 Years On, He’s Totally Changed
When This Blind Doctor Strapped A GoPro To His Guide Dog, The Results Were Truly Shocking
This 21-Year-Old Soldier Perfectly Captured What Life Was Like During WWII In A Series Of Powerful Sketches
20 Secrets About The Royal Family That The Queen Wants To Keep Under Her Hat