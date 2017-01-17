ADVERTISEMENT

The year is 1982, and filming is taking place on Return of the Jedi. Among the movie’s stars is Carrie Fisher, an actress who’s already cemented her place in sci-fi history. Plus, a promotional photo shoot for Rolling Stone shows off just how attractive she is in a gold bikini. But, back then, little did Fisher know that she’d end up being remembered for much more than that. Now that Star Wars fans are coming to terms with her absence, though, here’s a look back at the filming of Jedi and a reminder of how much Fisher meant to the franchise.

And certainly Fisher was one of the most important people on the Star Wars sets by the time Return of the Jedi rolled around. Her character, Princess Leia, was not only the most prominent female character in the franchise but a major draw for fans, too. Still, one question remained before the script for Jedi was done and dusted. What should Leia do in the third instalment?

Fisher, for her part, had some tongue-in-cheek thoughts on the matter. In the 2013 book The Making of Return of the Jedi, it’s revealed she asked George Lucas to give Leia “some sort of a drinking problem.” After all, her character had suffered so much loss throughout the movies.

