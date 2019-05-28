Walt Disney Gave His Maid Shares Over The Years – And When She Died She Had A $9 Million Fortune

ADVERTISEMENT

The name Thelma Pearl Howard might not be particularly familiar, even to those with an in-depth knowledge of Walt Disney. But the housekeeper was one of the most pivotal figures in the late, great animator’s life. And the family entertainment pioneer showed his gratitude for her dedication and loyalty in the form of company shares.

Howard subsequently accrued a whopping $9 million from these shares over a period of 40 years. Not that the maid ever flaunted her wealth. In fact, she continued to live such a modest life that many of her nearest and dearest had no idea she was a multi-millionaire until after she died.

So why did the entertainment mogul hold Howard in such high regard? And why did she keep her seven-figure fortune a secret for so long? Here’s a look at the story of a humble housekeeper and the bank balance which left her surviving friends and relatives in a state of shock.

