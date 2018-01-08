A Week After This Country Music Star Performed At His Resort, He Suffered A Devastating Blow

ADVERTISEMENT

George Strait is one of the most famous country stars in the world. He’s nicknamed “The King of Country” and he’s sold millions of records. But like all of us, he suffers setbacks in his life. And in November, he experienced quite a major one. After performing a charity concert for Feherty’s Troops First Foundation at his Tapatio Springs resort – and raising an impressive $1.4 million – disaster suddenly struck.

George Strait is by anyone’s standards a very rich and successful man. In 1981 he had his first hit with “Unwound,” and after that, the chart-toppers just kept on coming. By the ’00s, he had been selected for the Country Music Hall of Fame and had won multiple awards, including a Grammy. Consequently, his net worth these days is a whopping $300 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strait often uses his money for philanthropic work. In 1986 he tragically lost his daughter Jenifer in a car accident, and he set up a charitable foundation in her name. The Jenifer Lynn Strait Foundation is focused on children’s charities, including the Children’s Shelter of San Antonio and the Baptist Children’s home. Strait also does a lot of work with veteran and military organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT