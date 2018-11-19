Just A Few Weeks Before Christmas, The Queen Offered Meghan Markle’s Mom An Unusual Invitation

ADVERTISEMENT

The royal family is known for having certain customs when it comes to their Christmas celebrations. However, it seems that they are going against tradition in 2018. A few weeks before the big holiday, reports emerged that the Queen had extended a surprising invitation to Meghan Markle’s mother.

It’s been a busy year for Meghan and Prince Harry. For starters, they married at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Then, the newlyweds announced in October that a new baby ‒ their first ‒ will arrive in the spring of 2019. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. And now, the couple are preparing for a very special Christmas.

Meghan was born in California ‒ Los Angeles, to be exact ‒ in August of 1981. Her mom, Doria Ragland, was a yoga teacher and social worker. Her father, Thomas Markle, was a lighting director and director of photography on shows such as Married… With Children. However, when the future royal was six, her parents got a divorce.

