20 Weird And Wonderful Things You Never Knew Happened Around The Royal Wedding

Harry and Meghan’s marriage celebration on May 19, 2018 was like no other royal wedding seen before. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s big day at Windsor Castle was energetic, inclusive, colorful and – above all – enormously good fun. Naturally, the event was also photographed, filmed and reported on by the global media in excruciating detail. Nevertheless, plenty of fascinating and heartwarming facts about the ceremony, the outfits and the after-party still managed to slip through the net. Here are 20 things you may have missed about the wedding of the year…

20. Wills roasted Harry with a very bald speech

As a high-ranking member of the British royal family, Prince William is accustomed to speaking publicly… but certainly not giving speeches like the one he delivered at his brother’s wedding. According to The Times newspaper, Will’s address was very lewd and rude indeed, and included not only some bold ribbing about Harry’s bald patch, but also a very un-princely joke concerning “wet knickers.” Sadly, however, the full extent of the regal naughtiness will probably never be known. But, maybe that’s for the best…

19. Rick Hoffman’s visage became a viral meme

Among the many celebrity guests congregating at the wedding was Rick Hoffman, Meghan’s co-star on the television drama Suits. But what the viewing public could not help but notice, was that when the TV cameras caught the actor in the chapel, he was pulling a pretty strange face. His contorted visage became such a viral meme that Hoffman took to Instagram a few days later to explain why his face was “all over the place.” Apparently, someone sitting near Hoffman had halitosis. However, the actor was too much of a gentleman to divulge the source of the bad-breath.

