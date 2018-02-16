This Is What Your Favorite ’90s Heartthrobs Look Like Today – And You May Not Even Recognize Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes it feels like the ’90s were only yesterday. But time has ticked on, the world has changed, and some of the most famous faces of that era are barely recognizable these days. Teen idols who once ruled the roost have now been replaced by younger models. Some of those heartthrobs, of course, went on to bigger and better things – but others just faded into obscurity. Whatever their status, you may be surprised to see how much they’ve all changed.

20. Luke Perry

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was massively popular in the early ’90s. So massively popular, in fact, that occasionally fans were crushed and injured when he made public appearances. Those days are over now, though. Perry’s still a successful actor – he currently appears in Riverdale – but his army of fangirls are long gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Joey Lawrence

Joey Lawrence wasn’t only the hottie from Blossom, he also crooned sweet love songs like “Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix” that every girl could pretend was about them. But there was something his love couldn’t fix, and that was getting old. Luckily for him he remained good-looking, and he even went on to capitalize on his ’90s fame. These days he appears with another ’90s teen star, Melissa Joan Hart, on Melissa & Joey.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT