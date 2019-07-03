Here’s What Happened To Tina Majorino After She Played Enola In ’90s Sci-Fi Epic Waterworld

Launched to worldwide fame before the age of ten, Tina Majorino was something of a big-screen fixture in the mid-1990s. But after playing Enola in the post-apocalyptic blockbuster Waterworld, the youngster decided it was high time to take a break from the world of Hollywood. And it turns out she had good reason, too.

Indeed, as the costliest film ever made at the time, Waterworld saw Majorino subject to more scrutiny than ever before. And when the Kevin Costner vehicle failed to meet expectations, she struggled to deal with the fallout. By the time the actor reached her teens, in fact, she was suffering from total burnout.

Thankfully, unlike so many stars who become famous at such a young age, Majorino’s story didn’t end in tragedy. After taking a hiatus from the acting industry, she then bounced back in the mid-00’s with style. Here’s a look at her journey, as well as the movie that defined the actor’s early career.

