When Amy Schumer Was Performing On Stage, She Opened Up About The Fact That Her Husband Is Autistic

Comedian Amy Schumer, who wed Chris Fischer early in 2018, said she noticed his mind didn’t work in the way most people’s do shortly after their relationship began. “I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” she said in her recent Netflix special.

Now a successful comic and actor, Schumer was born in 1981 and took her first shot at comedy in her early 20s. Since then, she’s ventured into writing and producing, as well as appearing in a number of movies, beginning with Trainwreck in 2015. In addition, Schumer has also earned a Peabody Award for her TV sketch show Inside Amy Schumer.

Schumer is perhaps best known for her raucous brand of humor and her tendency to make jokes about topics that many comics steer clear of. And in 2015 she was listed among the world’s 100 most influential people by Time magazine. The actress has also been commended for using her work to broach serious subject matter.

