When Ashton Kutcher Appeared On Television To Talk About His Life, One Revelation Blew Everyone Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashton Kutcher was taking part in a television interview to promote his series The Ranch. Very often in these sorts of situation the conversation only covers the show itself, but on this occasion things suddenly turned serious. And Kutcher made a revelation that took the audience’s breath away.

Kutcher was born on February 7, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He started his career as a model but quickly turned to acting. The 40-year-old’s first role was playing Michael Kelso in That ’70s Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was on the Fox Network sitcom that Kutcher first met his wife Mila Kunis, who portrayed his on-screen girlfriend Jackie. But the couple didn’t start dating for several years after the show ended. In fact, in 2005 while he was still working on the series, Kutcher married actress Demi Moore.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT