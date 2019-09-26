When Fans Saw The Dress Meghan Markle Wore To A Wedding, Rumors About The Duchess Began To Swirl

When you’re a royal, dressing up is hard. After all, every outfit you wear in public will be photographed, analyzed and written about, so you have to get it right. This is something that Meghan Markle undoubtedly knows all too well – although getting to live in a palace may help her come to terms with it. Nevertheless, when the Duchess of Sussex wore a long-sleeved maxi dress to a wedding, it sent the royal-watchers of the internet into a frenzy.