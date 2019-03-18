When Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis Had His Wallet Stolen, He Also Lost A Far More Valuable Item

ADVERTISEMENT

Best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movie franchise and for his impressive transformation from geeky kid to hunky adult, Matthew Lewis once took to Twitter to help find his lost wallet. But it wasn’t the missing item’s monetary value that the actor was concerned about. Here’s a look at the very personal reason why his social media followers felt compelled to play detective.

Born in Leeds, England, in 1989, Matthew Lewis began acting at the tender age of five. He made his screen debut in 1995 TV movie Some Kind of Life and later guested on cozy U.K. Sunday-night dramas such as Heartbeat and Where the Heart Is. But it was in 2001 that Lewis’ life changed forever.

Indeed, this was the year that Lewis was cast as Neville Longbottom in the first big-screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s boy wizard phenomenon, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The actor went on to play the Hogwarts student in the other seven installments of the franchise as well. Lewis and his co-stars finally said goodbye to the fantasy world 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

