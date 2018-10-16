When Henry Winkler Picked Up An Emmy, He Delivered A Speech He’d Kept Under Wraps For 43 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Winkler finally won a Primetime Emmy Award for his role on the comedy series Barry in 2018. The actor was clearly shocked as he made his way to the stage to accept his trophy. And then the crowd looked on in awe as he gave a speech that he’d been waiting 43 years to deliver.

Winkler was born in Manhattan, New York, on October 30, 1945. His parents had made the journey to America from Berlin, Germany, a few years earlier – just before the beginning of World War II. From an early age, the young Winkler knew exactly what he wanted to be when he grew up: he was going to become an actor.

After obtaining a master of fine arts degree from the Yale School of Drama, Winkler’s first role was appearing as an extra on a game show. He was paid just $10 for the job. He then made appearances in television series such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Bob Newhart Show before getting his big break.

