When Jack Wagner Saw His Daughter For The First Time In 23 Years, He Thought She Was A Stranger

Not that long ago, in 2011 actor and musician Jack Wagner was getting ready to go out on stage in Florida. Everything was proceeding as normal when suddenly he heard a knock at the door. As he opened it, he saw a woman he didn’t recognize. She seemed to be overwhelmed by emotion – and it transpired that she’d been looking for him for a long time.

Wagner has had a long career in soap opera. In fact, he’s been in most of the major ones: Melrose Place, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and more. However, the twist that took place in his dressing room that day in 2011 was even more dramatic than the ones that soap operas specialize in.

The woman, Kerry, was in fact Wagner’s long-lost biological child. “You don’t know who I am, do you?” she asked him. “I’m your daughter.” Needless to say, the revelation changed Wagner’s entire life. And the story of how the two of them got to that point, a happy reunion in a dressing room, is a fascinating one.

