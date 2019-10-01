After Ontario man Anthony Yorfido and his mom Diane stroll into a medical outlet, they don’t expect to bump into a rock legend, let alone Anthony’s idol Steven Tyler. And Tyler’s reaction to the chance meeting leaves the pair stunned. Indeed, when they depart the store, they’re reeling with disbelief.
When Steven Tyler Met An Emotional Fan At A Store, He Knew Exactly What The Young Man Needed
Anthony is a young man with big dreams. He has his heart set on performing on stage, in fact, where he can indulge his love of dancing and singing. Perhaps one day he might match the achievements of his hero, Steven Tyler. To that end, he’s always working on his moves and trying to further his creative career.