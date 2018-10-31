When Tina Turner Urgently Needed Vital Surgery, Her Husband Chose To Give Her A Life-Saving Gift

ADVERTISEMENT

Tina Tuner met Erwin Bach over three decades ago. And now, she has opened up about their relationship in her new book, My Love Story. In it, the star revealed that she secretly underwent major surgery in 2017 – after her husband gave her a priceless gift.

Turner was born in Nutbush, Tennessee in November 1939. Her birth name was Anna Mae Bullock. The now 78-year-old started singing in the choir at church as a child, but it was when she was a teenager that her career began.

When Turner was 17 years old, the singer saw Ike Turner and the Kings of Rhythm perform at a Missouri nightclub. Believe it or not, she was invited to sing with them after Eugene Washington, the band’s drummer, heard her voice. The teen then became a guest singer for the band and even performed backing vocals on one of Ike’s songs. He created the stage name Tina Turner for her and their first single, “A Fool in Love,” was released in 1960.

