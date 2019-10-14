Candace Cameron Bure shot to fame before she’d even reached her teens as D.J. Tanner on the hugely popular TV sitcom Full House. The show became a family favorite from 1987 until it was taken off air eight years later. And when the series returned for a Netflix reboot in 2015, Cameron Bure had barely appeared to age a day.
Here’s How Candace Cameron Bure Keeps Herself Looking So Young
Yes, the little sister of actor and evangelist Kirk Cameron has always been renowned for looking much younger than her age. But even so, Fuller House viewers couldn’t quite believe that the eldest Tanner daughter was now in her early 40s. So what’s the secret to Cameron Bure’s seemingly eternal youth?