This Is Why Elisabeth Hasselbeck Has Totally Vanished From Our TV Screens

While most contestants on the reality hit Survivor disappear back into obscurity, Elisabeth Hasselbeck managed to carve out a hugely successful TV career. In fact, thanks to a long-running stint on The View and a co-hosting gig on Fox & Friends, the talk-show regular barely left our screens for more than a decade. But all has gone quiet since the outspoken conservative quit the latter program in 2015. Here is a look at why she pressed stop on her TV career.

Elisabeth Hasselback was born in Cranston, Rhode Island in 1977 to liberal parents; her mother worked as a tutor and a lawyer, while her father was an architect. In 1999, Hasselback graduated from Massacheusett’s Boston College where she enjoyed success captaining the women’s softball team and won a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Then followed a brief spell working as a designer for a high-profile sportswear brand. But, in 2001, the then 24-year-old was cast in the second season of the TV reality show Survivor.

Hasselbeck finished fourth place in Survivor: The Australian Outback, which saw the public vote on contestants split into two “tribes.” The now rising star was the last member of her tribe standing. Later that year, Hasselbeck was invited to judge the Miss Teen USA pageant. In 2002, she married her long-term boyfriend, pro-footballer Tim Hasselbeck. This was the same year she landed her first major TV gig as host of The Look for Less fashion series on the Style Network.

