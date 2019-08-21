Jada Pinkett Smith Revealed The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Wears So Many Turbans

ADVERTISEMENT

Jada Pinkett Smith has been a chameleon when it comes to her hairstyles. From finger-wave bobs to cropped pixies to long braids to voluminous curls, she has worn them all. But, in 2018, her fans started to notice something – The Matrix trilogy actress started to cover her ever-changing locks with turbans.

On her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith broached the topic. The program often sees her, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow, discussing topics from their different generational perspectives. This time, Pinkett Smith wanted to talk about insecurities.

But covering such a topic would require Pinkett Smith to make a few admissions of her own. Namely, she found herself addressing the many people who had noticed her newfound affinity for turbans. And she emotionally explained to viewers precisely why she had begun to wrap up and hide her hair.

