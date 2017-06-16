Here’s Why Meghan Markle Wasn’t Welcome At Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding of Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, was the social event of 2017. All of London’s upper class, and a lot of royalty, were on the guest list. Yet one person, and a rather significant one, was not. Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s girlfriend and an unwilling darling of the tabloid newspapers, but she hadn’t been invited. Was it because she had, so to speak, a lower place in the pecking order of high society? Or did the bride not want her stealing the spotlight? Find out the real reason…

When it was announced that Prince Harry was dating a young woman named Meghan Markle, fans of celebrity gossip went absolutely nuts. Markle and the Prince had been introduced at a charity function in Toronto. But Markle wasn’t a polished socialite from the upper echelons of society. She was, in fact, a television actress and lifestyle blogger – and a divorcee, to boot…

Markle’s story isn’t quite a stereotypical commoner-meets-prince romance, however. She was born in L.A. and grew up on sitcom sets, as her father was an Emmy Award-winning lighting director. Her mother also worked, as a yoga instructor, and the family lived comfortably. Plus, Markle was raised to be proud of her biracial heritage – her father is white and her mother is African-American.

