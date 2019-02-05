This Is Why Meghan Markle Will Never Be Formally Known As Princess Meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle is a very popular young royal. The former actress married Prince Harry in May 2018, and her star has been rising ever since. She’s even expecting a baby with her new husband, which is due to arrive in the spring of 2019. And yet, curiously, she isn’t ever referred to by the title one would expect of the wife of a prince. Meghan is never called “Princess,” only “Duchess.” Yet Harry’s mother Diana was known all over the world as Princess Diana. So, what’s the deal?

As soon as Harry fell in love with Meghan, he did everything in his power to ensure she was safe and protected. Seeing as how he was a prince, the media had an intense interest in whomever he appeared to be dating – and Meghan’s own fame made things even more difficult. Harry ended up doing something very unusual for her as a result.

The prince put a statement out through his head of communications in November 2016. It confirmed that Meghan and Harry were indeed in a relationship – and it also contained some pretty harsh words for the press. “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” read the statement.

