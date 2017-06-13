Here’s Why No One Hears About Dakota Fanning Nowadays

Dakota Fanning was one of the biggest child stars of the ’00s and, quite possibly, of all time. In 2001, aged just eight, she became the youngest person ever to receive a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, a record she still holds to this day. But as she grew towards adulthood, the big blockbuster roles everybody knew her for seemed to dry up. Now she’s in her early twenties and seems to have almost completely vanished from screens, both big and small. So, where did she go?
Despite the fact that both she and her sister are actresses, Dakota Fanning wasn’t born into a showbiz family. Rather, it was a sporting one. Her mother was a professional tennis player, her father played baseball in the minor leagues, and her grandfather, Rick Arrington, was a Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. Dakota, however, wanted to be an actress.
“Even before I started working — when I was two, three, four, five — I was an exceptionally mature child,” Fanning told Town & Country in 2014. And she was also one who had a clear idea of what she wanted to do. At the tender age of five, with only small-town theater work and commercials under her belt, she asked to move to Los Angeles.
