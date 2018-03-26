Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Signing A Pre-Nup – And The Royal’s Reason May Surprise You

ADVERTISEMENT

For the ultra-rich and famous, it’s increasingly considered sensible to sign a pre-nuptial agreement before marriage. In the event of a divorce, it ensures the property the couple owns will be divided fairly. But although both are children of divorced parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly not interested in signing one, no matter the huge sums at stake.

From the outset, it was clear that the Harry-Meghan relationship was not going to be a conventional royal romance. For a start, Meghan wasn’t British – she was American. And she was already reasonably famous in her own right, being an actress who has starred on the show Suits for almost seven years.

Moreover she was also divorced, and in times gone by that would have been a big no-no for the royals. The Queen is head of the Church of England. And famously, one of the biggest crises in the history of British royalty happened because of divorce. In 1936, when King Edward VIII was told he couldn’t marry his mistress – divorcee Wallis Simpson – he chose to abdicate.

