This Is Why Princess Anne Might Just Be The Hardest-Working Royal Of Them All

Royals such as Prince William, Prince Harry and the Queen make a lot of public appearances. But despite all three being so visible, none of them qualify as the hardest-working royal. According to an article published by The Daily Telegraph in 2018, that honor actually goes to Princess Anne, daughter of the Queen. So, how does the 68-year-old royal do it?

Princess Anne, also known as the Princess Royal, is the second child of the Queen and the younger sister of Prince Charles. She was born before her mother took the crown of Britain, in 1950, and is presently 13th in the line of succession to the British throne. Moreover, even for a hard-working member of the royal family, she’s had a very interesting life indeed.

The young Anne was blessed with a wide range of experiences as a child. Her father Prince Philip passed on to her his love of the great outdoors, for instance, and the Girl Guides taught her to socialize with other children. Moreover, Anne apparently knew how to ride a boat before she turned ten. And by the time she was a teenager, she was already a working royal.

