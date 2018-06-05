William And Kate Gave Us An Unusual Glimpse Into Their Relationship When They Debuted Prince Louis

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on April 23, 2018, six days before their seventh wedding anniversary. As they left the hospital together with their newborn son, the couple did something out of character. And their behavior came as a big surprise.

Prince William, 35, first met his future wife, Catherine, 36, in 2001 while studying at the University of St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. They were both living in St. Salvator’s Hall of residence but didn’t begin dating until 2003. From the beginning, they downplayed their romance and would not show affection in public.

The couple briefly separated but got back together before William’s graduation in 2005. Then, they broke up again in 2007 amid speculation that the prince was about to propose. However, a few months later they had reunited and William and Kate finally got engaged in October 2010 during a trip to Kenya.

