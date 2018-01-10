An Expert Has Claimed That William And Kate’s Body Language Reveals The Truth About Their Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince William and Kate Middleton are members of one of Britain’s oldest institutions – the royal family. To this end, they’re duty-bound to maintain a form of dignity whenever they’re out and about. Witnessing them kissing in view of cameras is a rare thing indeed. Even hand-holding is a thing they’re hardly ever seen doing! So it’s left to body language experts to examine photos and assess how the couple are feeling about each other.

William and Kate caused a big stir when they first got together. Kate was attractive and came from a family of millionaires, but she had no aristocratic blood. Indeed, before her parents hit it rich, they were airline workers. Essentially, then, Kate was a “commoner.” There was a bit of snobbery thrown in her direction, but in the end it didn’t matter. William still absolutely wanted to marry her.

The two were wed on April 29, 2011, and Kate Middleton became Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Thousands of people lined the streets of London to watch the celebrations take place, with millions more watching the event on TV and online. When William and his new bride kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, they were met with wild cheers.

