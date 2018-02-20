William And Harry Have A Secret Stepsister – But There’s A Good Reason Why She’s Kept Hidden

ADVERTISEMENT

The annals of history are full of stories of forgotten royal siblings. They were the ones left out in the cold while their brothers and sisters prospered or ascended to the throne. Thankfully, times have changed. Princes William and Harry have a stepsister whom few know about, but there’s no ill will between any of them. And there are also good reasons why no-one has heard of her. It’s a complicated but fascinating bit of royal history.

In the summer of 1981 Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer. The wedding was considered to be the beginning of a “fairytale” marriage – but the opposite turned out to be true. The relationship was strained from the start. Prince Charles’ heart, it seemed, lay elsewhere – with a married woman for whom he had always carried a torch. That, of course, was Camilla Parker Bowles.

“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” Diana told the BBC in 1995, after she and Charles had split. It was a blunt comment and one that clearly came from a place of hurt. Yet throughout the trials and tribulations that Diana had faced, there was one love that had never died – her love for her children.

