William And Kate Have Welcomed Their Third Child – And The Photos Of The New Prince Are Adorable

By Andrea Marchiano
May 14, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

With eager photographers at the ready, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out of a London hospital on April 23, 2018, to show off their newborn son Louis for the very first time. Then, around two weeks later, Kensington Palace released the first official pictures of the royal family’s youngest prince. And the images were taken by a very special photographer.

Image: Middleton Family/Clarence House via GettyImages

Falling in love with a prince is the basis for countless stories and fairytales, but, for Kate Middleton, it actually happened. She met Prince William when they each began their studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in September 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

However, the romantic spark between them didn’t ignite until a year later, and the couple were able to keep their love under wraps until 2004. That year, the media caught Prince William and Middleton on a ski trip together, and, with that, word was out that he had a girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT