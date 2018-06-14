Willow Smith Opened Up About Life In The Spotlight – And One Revelation Has Left Her Mom Heartbroken

ADVERTISEMENT

Willow Camille Reign Smith is only 17, but she’s had an absolutely fascinating life. As the daughter of A-list actor Will Smith, whom she was named after, she had access to the sort of fame and fortune most children could only dream of. Yet it wasn’t always easy. Life as a young celebrity took a toll on her, and when she shared the details with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith, Jada was left shocked.

Willow, the only daughter of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, grew up very much in the spotlight. She appeared in her first movie aged just six, playing the daughter of her father’s character in I Am Legend. A few years later, at the age of 10, she released her first single. This was “Whip My Hair,” which MTV News called “a kid-friendly club banger.”

“Whip My Hair” was a promising start to Willow’s music career. It went platinum in the U.S., and went to number two in the U.K. music chart. But the young singer wasn’t able to replicate the same success with later tracks. In 2011 she collaborated on a song, “Fireball,” with Nicki Minaj. But it didn’t make the Billboard Hot 100.

