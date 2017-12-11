Willow Smith Has Given Her Take On Growing Up In The Spotlight – And What She Said Is Controversial

ADVERTISEMENT

As the daughter of actors/musicians Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, it was perhaps inevitable that Willow Smith would forge a showbiz career. But by releasing her debut single aged just ten years old, she was thrown into the spotlight much younger than her A-list parents. Here’s a look at how the “Whip My Hair” singer has coped with being a child star.

Born in L.A. in 2000, Willow Smith comes from a star-studded family. Her father Will has achieved massive success as both a rapper and actor, winning four Grammys and receiving two Oscar nominations. Her mother Jada is also a double threat, having appeared in the likes of The Nutty Professor and Set It Off, and fronted metal outfit Wicked Wisdom.

Her older brother Jaden is a fellow child star, having appeared in The Pursuit of Happyness, The Karate Kid and After Earth. Like Willow, he’s forged a music career, too, releasing his debut album, Syre, earlier this year. Her half-brother Trey is also in the entertainment industry as an actor and DJ.

