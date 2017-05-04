Willow Smith Has Totally Grown Up, And Here’s What She’s Doing Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Willow Smith grew up living the sort of life that most of us can only dream of. Indeed, as the daughter of global superstar Will Smith, she was practically Hollywood royalty from birth. What’s more, she was even named after him! However, being related to a famous person can be a double-edged sword, and Willow had to work hard to escape her father’s shadow. Here’s how she did it.

Willow Smith was born in LA in October 2000. Her parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, a power-couple of the entertainment world. When they first met, she was an up-and-coming actress who’d worked with big names such as Eddie Murphy and Spike Lee; he was already one of the most famous actors on the planet.

Willow Camille Reign Smith, to give her her full name, was the third child of Will Smith. Indeed, he already had two sons – Trey, born in 1992 to his first wife Sheree Zampino, and Jaden, born in 1998 to Jada. However, Jada Pinkett-Smith never intended to give birth to Jaden and Willow in quick succession the way she did.

