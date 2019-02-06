40 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About The Making Of Working Girl

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mike Nichols’ Working Girl hit cinema screens in 1988, it was a big success. Reviewers called it a modern-day Cinderella story and helped it gross $103 million worldwide. And, of course, it made a star out of its leading lady Melanie Griffith. However, things could have been very different. The movie was a hard one to get off the ground, and it was a challenge to find a lead actress with the right stuff. Plus, plenty of things went on behind the scenes.

40. Melanie Griffith tried to romance Alec Baldwin

Griffith was very taken with her attractive young co-star Baldwin, who played her cheating boyfriend Mick. So she decided to give it a shot. “I just had such a crush on him,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “But he wouldn’t go there with me. I was like, ‘Oh come on, have a romance with me!’ But no, Alec said, ‘I can’t do this with people I work with.’” The two did stay friends, however.

39. Harrison Ford explains away his scar

Harrison Ford’s chin scar has been a font of creativity for filmmakers. In the Indiana Jones series, he got it from a whip. And in Working Girl, his character explains he got it after passing out and hitting himself on a toilet in an ear-piercing session gone awry. But in actual fact, Ford’s scar came from a car accident.

