40 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About The Making Of Working Girl

By Sarah Jones
February 6, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via Amazon

When Mike Nichols’ Working Girl hit cinema screens in 1988, it was a big success. Reviewers called it a modern-day Cinderella story and helped it gross $103 million worldwide. And, of course, it made a star out of its leading lady Melanie Griffith. However, things could have been very different. The movie was a hard one to get off the ground, and it was a challenge to find a lead actress with the right stuff. Plus, plenty of things went on behind the scenes.

Image: via IMDb

40. Melanie Griffith tried to romance Alec Baldwin

Griffith was very taken with her attractive young co-star Baldwin, who played her cheating boyfriend Mick. So she decided to give it a shot. “I just had such a crush on him,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “But he wouldn’t go there with me. I was like, ‘Oh come on, have a romance with me!’ But no, Alec said, ‘I can’t do this with people I work with.’” The two did stay friends, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

39. Harrison Ford explains away his scar

Harrison Ford’s chin scar has been a font of creativity for filmmakers. In the Indiana Jones series, he got it from a whip. And in Working Girl, his character explains he got it after passing out and hitting himself on a toilet in an ear-piercing session gone awry. But in actual fact, Ford’s scar came from a car accident.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT