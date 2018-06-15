The World Watched As Meghan And Harry Got Married – And One Moment Has Taken The Internet By Storm

ADVERTISEMENT

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married, their wedding was like something out of a fairy tale. The couple combined elements from both of their backgrounds for the star-studded ceremony. But there was one moment that left the internet fascinated – and members of the congregation stunned.

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. The couple had become engaged several months earlier after around a year and a half of dating. And when it came to planning their big day, they wanted to do something different.

Although Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton was very traditional, Harry and Meghan decided to draw on both of their cultures. The wedding was attended by many celebrities, including Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, and David and Victoria Beckham. Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams and her Suits co-stars were also there to share in the celebrations.

