Almost Ten Years After A Veteran Bumped Into Paul Walker, He Learned What The Actor Had Done For Him

The late great Paul Walker was not just one of Hollywood’s most popular action heroes. He also appeared to be one of its most generous. And one of his random acts of kindness made a war veteran and his partner’s dreams come true. The heartwarming story only came out after Walker’s untimely death. Nevertheless, bearing in mind the star’s giving nature, it definitely has the ring of truth about it.

Born in Glendale, California, in 1973, Paul Walker began his showbiz career at the tender age of two, modeling diapers for a TV ad. By his mid-teens the young hopeful had graduated to low-budget movies, acting in the comedy-horror film Monster in the Closet and action flick The Retaliator. Walker also popped up in he popular TV sitcom Who’s the Boss? and this garnered more work on the small screen. He scored TV credits for the recurring roles of Jeremy Beatty in the comedy Throb and Brandon Collins in soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Nevertheless, big-screen producers soon came a-calling and, after starring in 1998 comedies Meet the Deedles and Pleasantville, Walker became a teen-movie regular. There were supporting roles in football drama Varsity Blues, college thriller The Skulls and hit rom-com She’s All That. But his career moved into high gear when he was cast alongside Vin Diesel as the star of The Fast and the Furious in 2001.

