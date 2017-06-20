Little People, Big World’s Zach And Tori Roloff Have Just Introduced Their Baby Boy To The World

ADVERTISEMENT

Becoming a parent for the first time can be an anxious time. If you know that there’s a fair chance your baby may have a medical issue or disability, it can become even more difficult. That is what Zach and Tori Roloff, two of the stars of The Learning Channel’s reality series Little People, Big World, had to face as they prepared to welcome their first child into their family. Zach has achondroplasia — a common form of short-limbed dwarfism — and although Tori does not have the condition, the pair were understandably anxious about meeting their new baby.

Zach Roloff came to fame on the show Little People, Big World, which chronicles the lives of his family on their farm near Portland, Oregon. He and his parents, Matt and Amy, have dwarfism but his three siblings — including his fraternal twin, Jeremy — do not. The Roloffs considered, when the show first started in 2006, that they had been given a good opportunity to educate the world about the lives of “little people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Learning Channel came to us about five or six years ago, and so we suddenly realized we were given a great opportunity to educate people about dwarfism,” Amy Roloff told Ability magazine in 2010. “When it was offered that we do a show about our lives, my husband and I were like, ‘Wow, nothing like this has even been on the air.’ Nothing had depicted dwarfism in an everyday way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT